Ukraine is introducing a revaccination dose against COVID-19 for medical employees and staff of nursing homes.

The health ministry informs they took into account the recommendations of the WHO and the position of the National Technical Group of Experts.

Medical and nursing workers can get a booster dose six months after the second jab.

The ministry is going to use as boosters only Moderna and Comirnaty/Pfizer) vaccines.

After the booster dose, people will get the respective certificate.

The rules for an additional dose for people with weak immune system remain unchanged. They can get the third vaccination 28 days after the main vaccination course without renewing the certificate.