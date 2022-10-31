On Monday morning, Russian invaders hit with a massive missile strike Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Due to the considerable damage to the power generating facilities, emergency electricity shutdowns are introduced in the country, deputy head of the President’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.

The air raid alert was announced all over Ukraine. The enemy missiles targeted critical infrastructure objects in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions.

The attacks caused electricity and water supply disruptions in many regions of Ukraine.

‘Russian terrorists have once again launched a massive attack on the energy facilities in a number of regions of Ukraine. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defense, while some hit the targets. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences’, the official stated.