With winter looming ahead, Ukraine’s government sounded cautious optimism arguing the country is “88%” ready to go through it.

‘One month is left till the heating systems will be on. Meticulous preparation for the ‘heating season’ in Ukraine went on all the summer and is still going on. Currently, the preparedness is at 88%. I am calling everybody to show painstaiking approach to this work and get through with it to have 100% by October 6,2022,” said minister of communities and territories Oleksiy Chernyshov.

In the statement issued on Thusday, he said that of September 22 the Russian aggression left 349 sites of critical infrastructure damage. Among those are 335 boiler-houses, 11 combined heat and power site, 3 thermal power plants.