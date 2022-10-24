The foreign minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The phone call followed Russian claims regarding a dirty bomb.
Kuleba wrote on Twitter that he had officially invited IAEA experts to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.
The minister stressed that ‘unlike Russia, Ukraine has always been and remains transparent’.
In my call with @RafaelMGrossi I officially invited IAEA to urgently send experts to peaceful facilities in Ukraine which Russia deceitfully claims to be developing a dirty bomb. He agreed. Unlike Russia, Ukraine has always been and remains transparent. We have nothing to hide.
— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 24, 2022