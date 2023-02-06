President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the Turkish people and the head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the earthquake in the southeast of the country. Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to provide any assistance in overcoming the disaster.

‘I express my sincere condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish people and the families of those killed in the earthquake in southeastern Turkey. I wish a speedy recovery to all the victims. We will stand by the Turkish people in this difficult time’, president Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed on Twitter the intentions of Ukraine to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster.

‘We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by today’s tragic earthquake in Türkiye. Our heart goes out to the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Ukraine stands ready to provide any necessary support’, he stated.