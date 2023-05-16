Ukraine has officially joined the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.

As informed by Ukraine’s foreign ministry, the Ukrainian flag was raised near the headquarters of the organization.

‘Today the National Flag of Ukraine is officially raised at the Headquarters of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, marking official accession of Ukraine to the CCDCOE’, the Twitter statement says.

🇺🇦Today the National Flag of Ukraine is officially raised at the Headquarters of the #NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, marking official accession of Ukraine to the @ccdcoe pic.twitter.com/etVKyDiGIp — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 16, 2023

The foreign ministry thanked the CCDCOE sponsor countries for inviting Ukraine and expressed special thanks to the Government of Estonia for their support and assistance on the way to the NATO CCDCOE.