Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs Ihor Klymenko and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcyc signed an agreement on Ukraine’s entry into the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Ihor Klymenko wrote on Facebook that Ukraine received the road map last autumn, completed all the steps and became the 36th participant.

The signing of the agreement on Ukraine’s entry into the EU Civil Protection Mechanism is a step towards the joint European family. The minister stressed that despite constant attacks from the Russian Federation, the world is with Ukraine.

‘This agreement makes us a full member of the system of international coordination assistance and coordination response to any consequences of emergency events. Therefore, we have become a step closer to the European Union’, the minister stated.

EU Commissioner Janez Lenarcyc welcomed this agreement and said that Ukraine is truly a part of the European family.