As of 11 am Wednesday, the deficit of electricity in the country makes 27%, ‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator said in a statement.

It means that the Ukrainian generating facilities produce only 73% of the needed electricity amount.

The company said that the generation capacity is gradually increasing, which will allow to slightly reduce the deficit in the energy system.

On November 29, Ukraine lacked 30% of the needed energy.

The crisis in the Ukrainian energy system was caused by massive Russian missile attacks that target country’s infrastructure.