After Russian statements on the suspension of the ‘grain agreement’, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company announced the start of the ‘Danube Grain Route’ project.

The company persistently and systematically developed the project back in the summer, as it was clear that Russia could try to disrupt the grain agreement at any moment, said company’s CEO Dmytro Moskalenko.

The company agreed on a faster and more efficient transshipment scheme at the port of Constanta with Romanian TTS Company.

The CEO added that the ‘Danube Grain Route’ is already starting to work. It is expected that the delivery of agricultural products will be carried out safely from the river port immediately to the sea vessel of large tonnage.

The ships will have online control and video surveillance systems, which will allow barge caravans to make up to two trips per month.