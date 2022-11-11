Ukrainian United24 fundraising platform has launched a campaign for a fleet of sea drones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the campaign addressing the nation to support it.

‘I am sure that millions of people will support this important area of Ukraine’s defense. Everyone has already seen how it works. And this is only for our protection, we do not claim what’s not ours’, Zelensky wrote.

Sea drones have already shown excellent performance during the attack targeting Russian navy in Sevastopol.

‘We must defend the waters of our seas and peaceful cities from Russian missiles launched from ships. Naval drones will also help unblock the corridor for civilian ships transporting grain for the world’, the campaign statement says.

According to the plan, Ukraine needs 100 naval drones, 10 million UAH each.