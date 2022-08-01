On August 1, Ukraine introduces the ‘Children of War’ information platform that will help collect information about children who became victims of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The platform will help law enforcement officers to collect information about children affected by the war, missing or those who were forcibly relocated to the temporarily occupied territories or deported to the Russian Federation, the President office informs.

‘This portal has been created as a tool for finding children, rescuing them and freeing them’, the statement says.

The information will be updated daily.