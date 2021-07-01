The breakthrough policy signed by Ukraine’s president on April 28, 2020,  removes a long-standing ban on the sale of land.

Made effective July 1, it allows Ukrainians to  purchase agricultural land plots of up to  100 hectares per person. Legal entities if owned by Ukrainians  will be granted this right  starting January 1,2024. Under the new law, companies  face the limit on purchases over 10, 000 hectares.

To grant the same right to foreigners, Ukraine is set to hold a referendum.

The law keeps in place restrictions on the sale of state and municipal land, and also bars legal entities owned or affiliated with (a) unidentified beneficiaries, (b) offshore company owners, and (c) persons and businesses from FATF-listed countries.

 

 

 