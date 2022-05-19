Some 121 thousand Ukrainian children many of whom are orphans have been abducted by Russian forces since Moscow ordered invasion into Ukraine, said human rights’ ombudsperson Lydmyla Denysova as Moscow is launching a campaign on state media promoting law updates that will make it possible to fast-track adoption procedures for ‘Donbas children’.

The deportation of Ukrainian children makes the government explore the options that can help return the abducted, said children rights and violence prevention department head Yuliya Usenko in an interview for Censor.net.

According to reports, the first case of deportation took place in late March when some two thousand of Ukrainian children were taken from occupied Donbas to Russia. The investigation opened by the chief prosecutor’s office reported no adoptions.

‘They spread much information about it. They had working groups set up, and Russia’s children ombudsman was involved in it. There was a press conference of the leader of this so-called DNR who was speaking with false pathos about children having to find a family.’

Ukraine is closely watching the situation and will respond to it accordingly once Russia moves to give a go-ahead to such adoptions, which clearly come as a crime, said Ustenko, adding deportation of children is banned by the Geneva Conventions.

Negotiations remain the only available option to help bring the children home while Kyiv will have to rely exclusively on diplomatic efforts as Russia was expelled from European Network of Ombudspersons for Children in 2014.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor office warned it will ‘document each case of relocation and adoption if they happen’.