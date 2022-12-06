On December 6, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Armed Forces. On this day in 1991, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law ‘On the Armed Forces of Ukraine’.

The Armed Forces Day was officially introduced by the resolution of the Ukrainian parliament on October 19, 1993.

According to the Constitution, the army is responsible for the defense of the country, protection of its territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine include Ground Forces, Paratrooper-Assault Forces, Special Operations Forces, Air Force and the Navy. In addition to the main branches, the Armed Forces also include territorial defense units, the Military Law and Order Service, Medical, Chaplaincy, Legal, and Social-Psychological Services.

This year, the holiday of Ukrainian defenders is more relevant than ever, because Ukrainian soldiers are defending Ukraine every minute from the enemy army of the Russian Federation, repelling attacks and conducting counter-offensive operations to liberate the temporarily occupied territories.