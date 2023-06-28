On June 28, Ukraine celebrates Constitution Day. The holiday marks the adoption of the Constitution on June 28 1996.

‘The words written in it in 1996 are no longer history – they have become truly vital and relevant for Ukrainians: words about the right to life and freedom, honor and dignity, the value of our land. No one in the country needs to be explained the meaning of the word “sovereign” anymore’, president Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

He added that Ukrainians are now fighting for the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution and that sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine was, is and will be.

The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko stated that we often perceive the Constitution as a list of rights and freedoms, duties and powers, as a declaration of our intentions and dreams. He suggested looking at the Constitution as an action plan.

The head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola wrote on Twitter that on Constitution Day, Europe reiterates the support for Ukraine’s right to exist and for the right to choose own destiny, to live free and fearless.

‘We mark the bravery, defiance and resilience of a people who inspired the world. We are with you for as long as it takes’, she concluded.