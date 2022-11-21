On November 21, Ukraine celebrates Dignity and Freedom Day. The day marks the Revolution of Dignity that started on this day in 2013.

Dignity Day was introduced in 2014 by the decree of president Petro Poroshenko.

As the decree says, the Day aims to promote ‘the establishment of the ideals of freedom and democracy in Ukraine, the preservation and delivery of objective information about the fateful events in Ukraine at the beginning of the 21st century to modern and future generations, as well as paying due respect to the patriotism and courage of citizens who in the fall of 2004 and in November 2013 – February of 2014 stood up for the protection of democratic values, rights and freedoms of man and citizen, national interests of our state and its European choice’.

On November 21, 2013, the first protest actions took place in response to the authorities’ decision to end European integration and cancel the process of signing the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

During the Revolution of Dignity events, 106 people were killed and over 2,000 were wounded. Subsequently, in the spring of 2014, Russian military aggression began, which was accompanied by the occupation of Crimea and parts of the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This year, the Day of Dignity and Freedom is celebrated against the background of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. Ukrainians continue to fight for freedom and independence, defending themselves from the enemy.