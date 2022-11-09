On November 9, Ukraine marks the Day of Ukrainian Literature and Language, honoring one of the most important cultural treasures and assets of the people.

The holiday was started by the president’s decree in 1997.

This day honors the memory of Nestor the Chronicler, a follower of the creators of Cyrillic script, Cyril and Methodius.

Researchers believe that the written Ukrainian language begins with Nestor’s ‘Chronicle of Bygone Years’.

The Ukrainian language belongs to the Slavic group of the Indo-European language family. In total, more than 45 million people speak Ukrainian in the world, and most of them live in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian language helps to preserve the identity of the people of Ukraine, which is especially relevant during the time of the Russia’s invasion.