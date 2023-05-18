On May 18, the Day of Vyshyvanka is observed in Ukraine. The holiday is a symbol of supporting Ukrainian culture, national self-awareness and unity, as well as promoting the preservation and popularization of traditional Ukrainian embroidery.

‘Vyshyvanka’ is a traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt. Ukrainian vyshyvanka is distinguished by specific local embroidery features.

The celebration takes place every year in Ukraine and among the Ukrainian diaspora on the second Thursday of May.

Ukrainian vyshyvanka is becoming more and more popular in the world.