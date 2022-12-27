The Russian Federation is preparing to continue attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, so Ukraine is in daily readiness for new massive strikes. However, if there are no new massive attacks, the New Year’s holidays will pass without emergency shutdowns, PM Denys Shmyhal stated.

According to him, now the number of emergency shutdowns is going down. This is due to the work of energy workers to restore damaged equipment, reduced consumption and the absence of frosty weather.

Shmyhal noted that today, after the emergency restoration work, it was possible to return to operation two blocks of thermal power plants. The infrastructure restoration process is also underway.

The prime minister stressed that Russia aims not to just destroy Ukraine’s energy system, but to sow panic and fear in the country.