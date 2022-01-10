In his comments for BBC Ukraine, Zelensky’s economic advisor Oleh Ustenko said the government is considering introduction of food stamps program to bring food to tables of low-income individuals and households impacted by growing gas prices.
Ustenko see cited the experience of the US where such benefits are commonly paid to low-income and poor families.
People will need to apply for such benefits through state-run Diya app. The new program will be modeled after E-pidtrymka financial incentive that currently offers a financial reward to double-jabbed Ukrainians.
Zelensky’ advisor said they are looking at ‘different variants’ that come as ‘anti-crisis measures that can be put in place should necessity arise’.