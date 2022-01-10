The program will help households struggling with surging heating and gas prices.

In his comments for BBC Ukraine, Zelensky’s economic advisor Oleh Ustenko said the government is considering introduction of food stamps program to bring food to tables of low-income individuals and households impacted by growing gas prices.

Ustenko see cited the experience of the US where such benefits are commonly paid to low-income and poor families.

People will need to apply for such benefits through state-run Diya app. The new program will be modeled after E-pidtrymka financial incentive that currently offers a financial reward to double-jabbed Ukrainians.

Zelensky’ advisor said they are looking at ‘different variants’ that come as ‘anti-crisis measures that can be put in place should necessity arise’.