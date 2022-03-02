Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba states the country needs military aircraft to withstand Russian invasion.

The minister stressed Ukraine will continue fighting even if it does not have fighter jets, but it will cause more civilian casualties as Russia air-bombs Ukrainian cities.

He expects the issue will be settled in the next few days.

‘We are working with a number of countries on this, there is progress on this issue, but we cannot wait. Because it is not about weeks, we do not have weeks, we have days, and we have to solve this problem in a few days’, Kuleba said.