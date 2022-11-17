The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko met with representatives of Germany’s political elite and called for Ukraine to receive more weapons and help restore energy facilities.

The meeting was facilitated by the representatives of Munich Security conference, Poroshenko said on Facebook.

Petro Poroshenko called on the Bundestag to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, and also appealed to Germany to help restore the destroyed energy infrastructure of Ukraine, in particular, to hand over electricity equipment to the affected areas.

‘Ukraine needs German weapons, including Leopard tanks and Iris air defense systems. All this is necessary for the victory. Weapons, an embargo on Russian exports, Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO’, Poroshenko stressed.

The former president of Ukraine also noted that there is a growing understanding that peace should not be talked about from the position of appeasement of the aggressor or indulgence for the committed crimes, including the crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people.