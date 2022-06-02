Energoatom, the Ukrainian nuclear agency that overlooks the country’s nuclear power plants, dismissed claims Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant can be shut down.

Running the plant smoothly is the only tenable scenario, said the agency in its statement on Telegram.

‘Shutting the plant down is impossible from technical, safety, economic, and political perspective.’

The agency praised the workers of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant for their patriotic stance that keeps them carrying on despite the ‘crazy pressure from the occupiers’.

‘They are ready to put their lives to risk for provision of nuclear and radiation safety, and prevention of nuclear terrorism,’ said Energoatom, urging media and experts to restrain from spreading rumors and unverifies stories about Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant