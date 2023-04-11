As stated by the energy ministry, the capacity reserve in the energy system of Ukraine allows increasing the volume of electricity for export to Europe.

Ukraine’s resumption of electricity exports to European countries is proof of the failure of the Russian Federation in its attempt to destroy the Ukrainian energy system, said Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko.

The minister reminded that Ukraine exported electricity to European countries even during the war, but due to the beginning of massive attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, the country was forced to stop exporting electricity from October 11, 2022.

‘Now we have resumed exports. In fact, this is our response to Russia’s barbaric attacks, it is proof that the terrorist state has not succeeded in destroying our energy system. Now we hope to reach the export volumes that were last year. We are planning negotiations regarding the increase as well, because today the reserve in the system allows us to do it’, Halushchenko stated.

He also emphasized that the key task is to ensure Ukraine’s domestic electricity needs, and if the situation changes, exports may be stopped. The money from electricity exports will allow attracting additional financial resources for the restoration of energy facilities destroyed or damaged by Russian attacks.