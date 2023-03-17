Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko visited the enterprise where nuclear fuel will be produced for domestic nuclear power plants, and later for export to other countries.

As reported by the energy ministry, 17 VVER-440 power units are now operating in Europe. They do not yet have an alternative to Russian nuclear fuel. Ukraine has already started the production of components of the VVER-1000 fuel units, and will later start the production of fuel for the VVER-440 units.

Halushchenko said that currently many European countries remain dependent on Russian nuclear technologies. At the same time, Ukraine, giving up Russian nuclear fuel, switched its nuclear power units to nuclear fuel from the American manufacturer Westinghouse.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia, Finland and Bulgaria also expressed the desire to follow the example of Ukraine and make such a transition. According to the minister, in the future, Ukraine can become a supplier of nuclear fuel for these countries.