The presidential decree officially extended for another 90 days the period of martial law and general mobilization.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Telegram that the Verkhovna Rada approved Law No. 8419 on presidential decrees on extending martial law. The law was supported by 348 MPs.

The martial law is extended from February 19, 2023 for another 90 days.

This has been the sixth vote of the parliament for martial law extension since the beginning of the full-scale war. Previously, the Verkhovna Rada approved similar decisions on February 24, March 15, April 21, August 15 and November 16, 2022.

The Verkhovna Rada also voted for Law No. 8420 regarding the extension of the period of the general mobilization, which was supported by 344 MPs.