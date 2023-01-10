Ukraine has proposed to the International Atomic Energy Agency to arrange permanent monitoring missions at operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants and in Chornobyl.

The main purpose of these missions is to monitor the state of nuclear and radiation safety in wartime conditions, Ukraine’s nuclear regulator informs.

This way, IAEA representatives will be able to monitor situation in real time. In particular, experts will see how Russian missile strikes on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine affect the safety of nuclear facilities.

The IAEA reportedly agreed with the proposal of the Ukrainian side and in the near future permanent monitoring missions of the Agency will be deployed at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.