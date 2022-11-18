Ukraine has officially turned to international partners with a proposal to extend the ‘grain initiative’ for at least a year and to include the port of Mykolaiv in it.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian parliament with reference to the statement of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy Oleksandr Haida.

According to him, this will significantly increase the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

‘Before the full-scale war, a third of agricultural products export were shipped through the port of Mykolaiv. In the current conditions, this can make additional 2-2.5 million tons of agricultural export per month’, he said.

The ‘grain agreement’ was signed by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN in July and started operation in early August. The agreement allows transporting Ukrainian food products to Africa, Asia and Europe.