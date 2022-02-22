The move comes in response to Russia's recongition of independence of the two breakaway regions in Donbas.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is recalling Ukraine’s charge d’affairs in Moscow Vasily Pokatilo for consultations.

The decision was prompted by ‘unlawful decisions’ that saw self-proclaimed separatist states get recognition nod from Russia’s leadership.

“Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says that in the wake of the Russian leadership’s unlawful actions to recognize the ‘independence’ of quasi-entities it created in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – so-called Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics – the Ukrainian charge d’affairs Vasily Pokatilo was recalled to Ukraine for consultations,” the statement said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier in the day said he would weigh up cutting diplomatic relations with Russia that was offered by his foreign ministry.