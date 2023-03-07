Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has received 450 shipments of humanitarian aid with energy equipment, the total weight of which reached more than 5,650 tons.

The energy ministry stated that the received equipment includes more than 1,700 generators, about a thousand transformers, mobile gas boiler houses, special equipment, high-voltage equipment for repairing power lines, a mobile cable laboratory, and many materials.

Energy minister Herman Halushchenko noted that thanks to this help, it was possible to restore the operation of a large number of energy infrastructure facilities that were bombarded by the Russians with missiles, drones and artillery.

‘This is an extremely large contribution to the energy stability of Ukraine and, ultimately, to our future victory’, he said.

Ukraine received energy equipment from Austria, Great Britain, Poland, Sweden, Germany, Italy, France, Latvia, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Ireland, Norway, North Macedonia, Switzerland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Canada and the United States of America.

‘Using equipment from our partners, we returned light and heat to millions of Ukrainians, got through this extremely difficult winter and are already preparing for the next heating season. The international coalition contributes not only to our energy security, but also to global energy security’, the minister concluded.