The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought established by the European Parliament in 1988 has been awarded to the ‘brave people of Ukraine’.

The news was announced during the ceremony Wednesday.

In a video address, president Zelensky reminded about Russia’s war crimes in Mariupol and called to honor the memory of all those who died as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As it was stated during the ceremony, ‘The award goes to the brave Ukrainian people, represented by the country’s president, elected leaders and civil society’.

On behalf of the people of Ukraine, paramedic Yulia Paievska, head of the Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviichuk, and the mayor of the occupied Melitopol Ivan Fedorov received the award.

The European MPs stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine is causing huge losses to the Ukrainian people. Ukrainians fight not only to protect their homes, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, but also defend freedom, democracy, the rule of law and European values.