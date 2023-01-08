In his daily video address, president Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the situation in Donbas remains difficult.

Despite the fact that Bakhmut and Soledar have been almost completely ruined, the Ukrainian military still repel Russian attacks in both towns.

The president stated this one of the bloodiest places on the frontline.

On January 8, General Syrskyi, Ukraine’s field commander, visited both towns and awarded Ukrainian military for bravery.

The president urged to remember that all Ukrainian positions and actions in defense are interconnected, and the stability and effectiveness depends on the stability and effectiveness of actions at each point of the front.

Zelensky also thanked all Ukrainian defenders who withstand Russian invasion.