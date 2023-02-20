‘Ukrposhta’ national postal operator announced the release of a new postal stamp, which features the graffiti by Banksy.

The release will take place on February 24, the day when Russia launched the full-scale invasion a year ago.

As informed by Ukrposhta, the stamp features one of the seven graffiti by Banksy, which the artist created anonymously in Ukraine in 2022. The graffiti from the town of Borodianka shows a judoka knocked out by a little boy.

The new stamp is part of the charity project. The circulation will be 1.5 million copies or 250 thousand stamped sheets.

The stamp will be sold in official stores of Ukrposhta and on marketplaces from February 24.