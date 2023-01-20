Despite the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine remains among 5 biggest agriculture products exporters in the world.

According to the agriculture ministry, even in such difficult conditions, since the beginning of a full-scale war, Ukraine has managed to export more than 40 million tons of grain, oil and other products to provide food for hundreds of millions of people around the world.

The statement says that one of the challenges is blocking of Ukrainian agricultural exports due to the inspections of cargo ships in the Bosporus, which causes instability in the food markets. As a result, food prices are rising and the food crisis is worsening.

Ukraine, together with international partners, made maximum efforts to expand new logistics routes, including the launch of a grain corridor. Due to this, Ukraine remained the guarantor of the world’s food security.

The ministry stressed that food security is not the only challenge for the modern world. The problems of climate change, which lead to the depletion of resources, as well as the transformation of food systems, energy conservation, and the use of renewable resources, are also relevant. All this requires appropriate solutions from the international community.