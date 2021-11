As of November 26, 34.2% of the adult population in Ukraine have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As the health ministry reports, 42.4% of the adult population of Ukraine have received at least one jab and 34.2% of adults received full vaccination.

Over the last day, 273,875 people in Ukraine got jabs: 81,516 people received the first dose, and 192,359 people – the second.

According to WHO recommendations, the rate of vaccination in the world by the end of the year should be 40%.

On November 25, Ukraine saw 15 936 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,394 children and 303 health workers.