On February 15-16, the websites of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, other government institutions and two major banks were hit by massive cyberattacks.

In a joint briefing of the digital ministry, security service, cyber police, security council and national bank, Ukraine’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated the security agencies managed to repulse the attack and all websites are now stable.

Fedorov said that these DDoS attacks cost Ukraine millions of dollars losses and their main goal was to ‘sow panic among Ukrainians and destabilize the situation in the country’.

‘In fact, it was a large-scale stress test that Ukraine withstood. Now all websites work stably. Together with colleagues, we monitored the situation, responded quickly and provided support to all sectors. Yesterday’s attack is a new challenge for Ukraine. We must be ready for such attacks – the state, business and citizens’, the minister said.

Fedorov also added that another hacker attack was aimed at ‘Diia’ government app, but ‘thanks to modern anti-DDoS tools, it did not have any effect’.

‘All our services work stably, and we continue to work on new projects and to protect the already existing programs. We are building a digital state in conditions when there is a constant fight against Ukraine on the cyber front’, Fedorov stated, adding they are planning large-scale cyber training in Ukraine.