Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal, joining the World Economic Forum in Davos online, said that the restoration program for Ukraine will reach the scale of the projects launched after World War II.

According to the PM, the high representation of Ukrainian partners during the session ‘Reconstruction of Ukraine’ once again proved the interest of the world and the scale of the project.

‘The Ukraine Recovery Program will be the largest reconstruction project since the Second World War and a driver not only for the rapid growth of Ukraine, but also a new impetus for the European economy’, Shmyhal stated.

He said that the implementation of recovery projects will provide opportunities for private companies worth hundreds of billions dollars. The program will include defense, agricultural industry, IT, renewable energy, gas production, nearshoring, mining and processing of titanium and other minerals, development of logistics, construction.

The prime minister also added that the government is not waiting for the end of hostilities, but has already begun to restore infrastructure and housing in the liberated territories.

Shmyhal thanked the partners for the help they are providing now and called on them to take part in the restoration of Ukraine in the same united way for the sake of common prosperity.