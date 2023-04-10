Ukraine resumes the export of electricity to Europe on the condition of the surplus of electricity production in the power system.

As reported by Ukrenergo, the company held the first auction for the export of electricity to Moldova. According to the results of the auction, 51% of all available capacity of networks in this direction was distributed among four participants.

Due to the war in Ukraine and related risks, the export is currently allocated only for a short-term period at daily auctions.

On April 10, an auction will be held for the export to Poland for the delivery date of April 12. The possibility of opening exports to Slovakia is also being negotiated.

Since autumn 2022, Russian invaders have carried out more than 1,200 missile and drone attacks on key energy facilities in Ukraine. In addition, all thermal and hydroelectric power plants suffered damage from Russian strikes.