Kyiv backtracks on earlier ban of energy supplies from Belarus to prop up a strained grid.

Ukraine turns to Belarus for energy supplies to grapple with emergency issues at several power and heat plants, said state agency Ukrenergo in a statement issued Tuesday.

Kyiv said it bought 3,500 MV to prop up its power grid calling it an ‘urgency’ prompted by a spike in seasonal energy consumption that has put a strain on domestic power generating plants. ‘Emergency repairs ’ were faced by power plants in Kurakhiv, Kryvyi Rig, and Burshtyn, that are part of DTEK energy company owned by Rinat Akhmetov.

Additional 800 MW were bought from Slovakia, which helped to offset power supply interruptions due to emergency repairs at Burshtyn power plant.

The state agency said they are planning inspections at all the three struggling power plants.

The ‘emergency issues’ made ‘Ukrenergo’ override the earlier govermental ban on energy supplies from Belarus after detention of activist Roman Protasevich in Minsk in May.