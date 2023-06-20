On June 20, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko reported that the Embassy of Ukraine in Budapest managed to bring home three Ukrainian prisoners who were in Hungary. They are already on the Ukrainian territory and are provided with the necessary support.

He also stated that Ukrainian diplomats and other involved bodies of Ukraine continue to take active measures to return home the rest of the Ukrainian defenders who were brought from Russia to Hungary.

11 Ukrainian prisoners of war were brought to Hungary via the mediation of the Russian Orthodox Church. The Ukrainian side learned about the transfer of its citizens to a third country from the media, as the government was not informed about the relevant negotiations between the Hungarian and Russian sides. Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is demanding that the consul be allowed to visit the prisoners of war who are kept in isolation.

During the discussion at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, stated that Budapest was not involved in the transfer of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war into their country.