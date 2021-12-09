The 2023 census in Ukraine will include 50 questions aimed to fully cover the characteristics and living conditions of citizens.

The State Statistics Service informs that the census is fully compliant with Ukrainian legislation and includes questions on ‘demographic and socio-economic characteristics of individuals, households and living conditions of the population’.

The questions will deal with:

demographic characteristics – age, sex, place of birth, etc.;

ethnic origin, language and citizenship;

education;

income;

employment;

migration activity;

disability status;

living conditions.

The last census in Ukraine was conducted in 2001 and witnessed 48 million 457 thousand people living in the country.

The Institute of Demography and Social Research estimates that the population of Ukraine in the next census will make about 38 million. This number does not include the residents of the occupied Donbas areas and Crimea.

At the same time, the long-term projection predicts a dramatic decrease in the population.