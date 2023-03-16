The commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, called on his colleagues from NATO to create an ‘aviation coalition’.

As reported by the defense ministry, on March 16, Lieutenant General Oleschuk took part in an online symposium of air force commanders of NATO member states.

The commander briefly informed his colleagues about the current situation in the main areas of hostilities and emphasized the need to build up Ukraine’s air defense, both its ground and air components.

‘I appeal to you to increase efforts to provide the Air Force of Ukraine with modern multi-purpose fighters capable of effectively protecting our country from Russian air terrorist attacks, as well as providing powerful air support to ground forces, for the liberation and de-occupation of Ukrainian territories’, Lieutenant General Oleschuk said.