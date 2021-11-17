“European Solidarity’ senior MP vents his frustrations over US visa wrangle and lack of support from Ukrainian diplomats in Washington.

Oleksiy Goncharenko complained that he and his fellow MPs faced snubs and redtape issues while organizing a visit of Ukrainian lawmaers to the US.

Only two of nine Ukrainian lawmakers invited to visit Washington managed to go there as the rest of the group denied the US visa ’36 hours prior to the scheduled departure’ while little support came from Ukrainian diplomats, said Goncharenko.

The visit suffered another setback when Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova failed to step in arguing ‘the embassy does not provide help with organization of private visits and is not entitled to spend money on it’.

Incoherent excuses raised many eyebrows given the fact that the ambassador found time for welcoming ‘Golos’ lawmakers who also visited the States at about the time.

In October, ‘European Solidarity’ MP Viktoriya Sumar revealed that Ukraine’s ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova sought to block meetings of Ukrainian opposition lawmakers in Washington.