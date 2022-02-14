In an interview for BBC Radio 5, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko admitted Kyiv can be ‘flexible’ on Ukraine’s ‘ambitions’ to join NATO in the light of unraveling situation on its borders.

‘We might [do so] – especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it’, Prystaiko was quoted as saying when asked if Kyiv could change its position on the issue.

With Ukrainians growing more anxious about the war scenario, Kyiv may take this step to avert the escalation, admitted the Ukrainian diplomat, arguing it could leave the country without proper defense.

‘We are trying to find the best way out’, said Prystaiko. He also sought to quell Russia’s security concerns by claiming Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership, after all, will hardly change much for Moscow in terms of its security, as most of Russia’s neighboring countries are already members of the alliance.

Russia is afraid of such scenario as it can see the divide between the two countries widening and will potentially expose the ineffectiveness of Putin’s government for ordinary Russians.

Prystaiko reminded the goal of joining NATO is written in Ukraine’s constitution, noting another time Kyiv can consider some concessions given the heightened fear of war conflict.