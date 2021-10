The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is currently investigating more than a dozen cases of unaccounted payments.

As the director of Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau Artem Sytnyk stated, they are investigating right now more than a dozen cases when Ukrainian MPs received unaccounted payments.

According to him, the bureau responds to media reports concerning unaccounted payments and looks into them.

‘Of course, there are such reports, more than a dozen of them’, Sytnyk said.

He also added that the anti-corruption bureau responds to these reports within the framework of current legislation.