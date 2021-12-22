The decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to fine the ‘Roshen’ group companies prompted immediate response.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s antimonopoly committee fined for UAH 283.6 million three companies controlled by ‘Roshen Europe BV’ for the alleged monopoly position in the market, saying the fine was imposed for ‘exclusively low prices set to prevent a competitor from Russia’.

The fine and reported accusations drew a swift response of company representatives.

The company’s press service informs they are going to appeal the decision of the antimonopoly committee, calling it ‘unfounded and groundless’.

In addition, they claim the decision has a purely political context to persecute the former president of Ukraine and leader of the opposition party ‘European Solidarity’ Petro Poroshenko, who is the beneficiary of the companies.

‘Without conducting any economic and technological examinations, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine incorrectly defined the market, which artificially narrowed its borders and distorted the position of companies in it’, the statement goes.

The press service adds the AMCU did not give companies the opportunity to present their position in the case, as the regulator did not announce the date, time and place of hearing.

The companies do not agree with the decision of the antimonopoly committee and will seek its reversal in courts to protect their business reputation.