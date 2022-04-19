“Dozens” of Russsians have been killed as Ukrainian troops are holding out amid a fresh push of the aggressor army in Luhansk region, said military administration head Serhiy Gaidai for UArazom TV station.

‘The enemy has dozens of the killed. Our boys also brought down an Orlan 10 drone, and struck their heavy equipment. Ukraine’s armed forces are maintaining their positions while facing a mounting number of attacks. A lot of shelling and airstrikes,’ added Gaidai.

In his Facebook statement the official urged citizens to urgently evacuate, and escape should be swift as the situation is deteriorating. The evacuation effort will be made on Tuesday in Rubiznhe, Lusychansk, Severodonetsk, Girska gromada, and Popasna.