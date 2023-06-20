‘Ukroboronprom’ state arms concern announced the successful test of a drone with a range of 1000 km and a warhead weighing 75 kg.

‘After the successful use of our drone for 1000 km’, Ukroboronprom spokesperson Natalia Sad wrote on Facebook without giving any further details.

The Facebook post also features a photo of General Zaluzhnyi, commander of the Ukrainian air force General Mykola Oleshchuk and Ukroboronprom CEO Yurii Husyev.

First mention regarding the development of such a drone appeared in October 2022.