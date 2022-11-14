A number of media representatives have their work permits revoked and their press cards declared invalid after reporting from the recently liberated Kherson region.

As reported by ‘Detector Media’, among those who lost accreditation, there are the representatives of CNN and SkyNews.

‘Recently, some media representatives, ignoring existing prohibitions and warnings, without the agreement of the relevant commanders and public affairs services of military units, carried out professional activities in the city of Kherson even before the completion of stabilization measures’, the General Staff statement says.

All this is considered by the army command as a serious violation.

‘Therefore, the work permits of the media representatives, who violated the rules of work in the combat areas, had been cancelled and their press cards are recognized as not valid any more’, the General Staff explains.