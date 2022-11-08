In a Facebook video, the former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko said that Ukraine’s army is the best diplomat to speak with Putin.

On November 8, Petro Poroshenko brought trucks for the transportation of artillery shells, generators, medical equipment and heating devices for three brigades in the frontline areas of Mykolaiv region.

‘We need to make strong diplomatic efforts. The best, the most effective, the most experienced diplomat is the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a former foreign minister, as the fifth president of Ukraine, I have to say that Ukrainians firmly rely on the ‘diplomatic efforts’ of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’, Poroshenko said.

Earlier, the former president announced buying a batch of armored vehicles for the Ukrainian army.